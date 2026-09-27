Kim Su-ji and Kim Na-hyun teamed up for silver in the women's synchronized 3-meter springboard diving event at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Sunday, South Korea's best performance in this event since 2002.

The two divers scored 254.70 points in their five attempts at Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo, finishing well behind China's Chen Yiwen and Chen Jia, who earned 328.56 points.

Ker Ying Ong and Yiat Qing Lee of Malaysia got the bronze with 243.72 points.

The women's synchronized 3m event was added to the Asian Games in 2002 in the South Korean host city of Busan, and China has won every gold medal since. This was Chen Yiwen's second straight gold.

In that inaugural year, the host country's Kang Min-kyung and Im Sung-young won silver. South Korea was shut out of medals over the next four editions of the Asian Games before Kim Su-ji won bronze with a different partner, Park Ha-reum, in 2023.

Kim Na-hyun has now bagged two medals in her Asian Games debut here, after winning bronze with Moon Na-hyun in the women's synchronized 10m platform event Saturday.

In the men's event, Shin and Kim Yeong-taek scored 375.90 points to finish in third place. Yang Hao and Lian Junjie took the gold with 465.54 points, and Enrique Harold and Elvis Priestly Clement of Malaysia were the silver medalists with 377.52 points.

Kim's older brother, Yeong-nam, won three straight silver medals in this event from 2014 to 2023.