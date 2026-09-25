S. Korean sabre fencers target 4th straight Asiad team gold

NAGOYA — The South Korean men's sabre fencers will seek to extend their gold medal streak in the team event to four at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Saturday.

Along with teammates Do Gyeong-dong, Park Sang-won and Hwang Hee-geun, Oh Sang-uk, who won gold medals in the individual and team events at the Paris Olympics, will aim to repeat the feat here in Japan after winning the individual event Wednesday.

South Korea has won the men's sabre team event at the Asian Games since the 2014 Incheon edition.

The women's foil team will also take to the piste, seeking South Korea's first Asiad gold medal in the event since the 2014 edition.

In basketball, South Korea will take on the host Japan in the women's final for its first gold medal in 12 years.

In esports, South Korean gamers will compete in puzzle and fighting games.

Gamer Kang Dong-shin will play in the semifinals and final of Puyo Puyo Champions, while Lee Kwang-noh, Yeon Jea-gil and Bae Jae-min will vie for the gold medal in the fighting games event.

Shooters will pursue medals in the women's 50-meter rifle 3 positions individual and team events, while Son Hyeon-ho will compete in the men's -75 kilogram weightlifting event.

In baseball, South Korea will play its final Super Round game against China, with a spot in the baseball final at stake.