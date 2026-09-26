S. Korea wins silver in women's epee team fencing at Asian Games

TOKONAME, Japan — South Korea won the silver medal in the women's epee team fencing at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Saturday, losing to host Japan by one point.

The quartet of Park Ji-hee, Mo Byeol-i, Sim So-eun and Lee Se-joo lost to Japan 29-28 in the event's final at Aichi Sky Expo in Tokoname, some 35 kilometers south of the main host city of Nagoya, Japan.

The team sought its first gold medal in the women's team epee event since 2014 but fell one step short.

The bronze medals went to China and Hong Kong.

After losing the first four bouts, South Korea took the lead in the fifth bout behind Park, the silver medalist in the individual epee event.

However, in the ninth and final bout, Park gave up seven straight points, surrendering the lead as Japan won 29-28.