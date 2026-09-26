S. Korea wins bronze in women's synchronized 10m diving at Asian Games

NAGOYA — South Korea won the bronze medal in the women's synchronized 10-meter platform diving at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Saturday, claiming the country's first medal in diving.

The South Korean duo of Kim Na-hyun and Moon Na-yun scored a total of 276.90 points after five attempts to finish third in the event's final held at Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo.

North Korea's Jo Jin-mi and Kim Mi-rae, silver medalists at the 2024 Paris Olympics, won silver with 317.64 points, while China's Chen Yuxi and Lu Wei took gold with 347.82 points.

It is South Korea's first medal in diving at the Asian Games.

Kim and Moon were in second place after two attempts but dropped to fourth after the fourth dive. On their fifth and final attempt, they executed a dive with a difficulty score of 3.2 and earned 64.32 points to move into third place.