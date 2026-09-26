S. Korea wins 4th consecutive gold in men's sabre team fencing at Asian Games

TOKONAME, Japan — South Korea won its fourth consecutive gold medal in the men's sabre team fencing at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Saturday, with star fencer Oh Sang-uk winning two titles in fencing.

The South Korean sabre team defeated Japan 45-44 in the men's sabre team final at Aichi Sky Expo in Tokoname, some 35 kilometers south of the main host city of Nagoya, Japan.

It marked South Korea's fourth straight Asian Games title in the event, in which the country has stayed atop since the 2014 edition.

South Korea's sabre team, which has won the Olympics title since the 2012 Olympics, proved it has no rivals in Asia.