NAGOYA — South Korea added two silver medals in the men's and mixed kayak sprint events at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Saturday, wrapping up its sprint canoeing campaign with two golds and two silvers.

Jang Sang-won finished second in the men's kayak single 500-meter final with a time of 1:44.433 at Miyoshi Lake Canoe Course in Miyoshi, just east of the main host city of Nagoya.

He was just 0.791 second behind the winner, Shakhriyor Makhkamov of Uzbekistan, who finished in 1:43.642. The bronze medal went to Dmitriy Kholmogorov of Kazakhstan in 1:44.453.

Jang moved into first place after 250 meters with a race-best split of 48.77 seconds but could not maintain the lead over the remainder of the race.

It was Jang's second medal at the Asian Games in Japan, following his gold medal in the men's kayak four 500m event Thursday.

In the mixed kayak double 500m final, South Korea's Choi Min-kyu and Seon Min-ju clocked 1:40.349, finishing 0.905 second behind China's Li Chenhao and Zhang Luxi.

Japan's Rin Fukuda and Akihiro Inoue won the bronze medal in 1:40.720.

Choi was also a member of the gold-medal-winning team of the men's kayak four 500m event.

The South Korean duo were second behind the Kazakh team after the first 250 meters but failed to move into the lead, while the Chinese team made a late surge to move from fifth place to first.

South Korea earlier won gold medals in both the men's kayak four 500m and the men's kayak double 500m events at the Asian Games.