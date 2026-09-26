S. Korea adds 2 silvers in kayak sprint events at Asian Games
Summary
South Korea added two silver medals in kayak sprint events at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games in Nagoya on Saturday, finishing its sprint canoeing campaign with two golds and two silvers. Jang Sang-won took silver in the men’s kayak single 500-meter final at Miyoshi Lake Canoe Course. Choi Min-kyu and Seon Min-ju also won silver in the mixed kayak double 500m.
Key Facts
- Jang Sang-won finished second in the men’s kayak single 500-meter final with a time of 1:44.433.
- Jang was 0.791 second behind Uzbekistan’s Shakhriyor Makhkamov, who won in 1:43.642.
- Choi Min-kyu and Seon Min-ju clocked 1:40.349 in the mixed kayak double 500m final.
- The South Korean duo finished 0.905 second behind China’s Li Chenhao and Zhang Luxi.
- South Korea ended its sprint canoeing campaign with two golds and two silvers at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.
NAGOYA — South Korea added two silver medals in the men's and mixed kayak sprint events at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Saturday, wrapping up its sprint canoeing campaign with two golds and two silvers.
Jang Sang-won finished second in the men's kayak single 500-meter final with a time of 1:44.433 at Miyoshi Lake Canoe Course in Miyoshi, just east of the main host city of Nagoya.
He was just 0.791 second behind the winner, Shakhriyor Makhkamov of Uzbekistan, who finished in 1:43.642. The bronze medal went to Dmitriy Kholmogorov of Kazakhstan in 1:44.453.
Jang moved into first place after 250 meters with a race-best split of 48.77 seconds but could not maintain the lead over the remainder of the race.
It was Jang's second medal at the Asian Games in Japan, following his gold medal in the men's kayak four 500m event Thursday.
In the mixed kayak double 500m final, South Korea's Choi Min-kyu and Seon Min-ju clocked 1:40.349, finishing 0.905 second behind China's Li Chenhao and Zhang Luxi.
Japan's Rin Fukuda and Akihiro Inoue won the bronze medal in 1:40.720.
Choi was also a member of the gold-medal-winning team of the men's kayak four 500m event.
The South Korean duo were second behind the Kazakh team after the first 250 meters but failed to move into the lead, while the Chinese team made a late surge to move from fifth place to first.
South Korea earlier won gold medals in both the men's kayak four 500m and the men's kayak double 500m events at the Asian Games.
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