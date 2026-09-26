NAGOYA — Korea has reached a historic milestone of winning a total of 800 gold medals at the Asian Games, an achievement that marks 72 years of sporting excellence, dating back to the country's first appearance at the competition's second edition in Manila in 1954.

Korea's men's 3x3 basketball team defeated Qatar 19-10 in the final of the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Friday, clinching the gold medal. The victory marked the country's first-ever Asian Games gold in men's 3x3 basketball and its 800th gold medal overall at the Games.

Korea had won 787 gold medals through the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games, held in 2023. The country added 13 more by Friday, the sixth day of competition, to reach the 800-medal milestone.

Seong Seung-min of Korea National Sport University opened the country's gold medal tally with a victory in modern pentathlon on the opening day, followed by a string of gold medals across various sports.

On Friday, veteran Cho Gwang-hee and rising star Kim Hyo-bin of the canoe sprint team became the first Korean athletes to win two gold medals each at the Games. Hwang Seo-hyeon of Incheon Physical Education High School then won the women's balance beam title in artistic gymnastics before the men's 3x3 basketball team capped the day with the historic victory.

Although Korea was unable to participate in the inaugural Asian Games in New Delhi in 1951 because of the 1950-53 Korean War, it has competed in every edition since the 1954 Manila Games, gradually establishing itself as a major sporting power in Asia.

Korea's first Asian Games gold medalist was Choi Yun-chil, who won the men's 1,500-meter race in 1954. The country's first multiple gold medalist was Lee Hong-bok, who swept the individual and team road cycling events at the 1958 Tokyo Games.

Through the Hangzhou Games, the record for the most gold medals won by a Korean athlete at a single Asian Games stood at four. Five athletes have achieved the feat: archers Yang Chang-hoon and tennis player Yoo Jin-sun at the 1986 Seoul Games; bowler Ryu Seo-yeon at the 2010 Guangzhou Games; bowler Lee Na-young at the 2014 Incheon Games; and cyclist Na A-reum at the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Games.

The record for the most Asian Games gold medals won over an athlete's career is six, jointly held by six athletes: swimmer Park Tae-hwan, equestrian Seo Jeong-gyun, archer Yang Chang-hoon, fencers Nam Hyun-hee and Gu Bon-gil, and bowler Ryu Seo-yeon.

Korea's 700th gold medal was won by fencer Jeon Hee-sook in the women's individual foil event in 2018. The country has since added another 100 gold medals, reaching the historic milestone in Nagoya.

Korea is also approaching another milestone: 2,500 total Asian Games medals. Having accumulated 2,425 gold, silver and bronze medals through the Hangzhou Games, the country added 64 medals as Friday, bringing its overall tally to 2,489. It is now just 11 medals short of the 2,500 mark.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.







