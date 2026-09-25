S. Korea wins silver in women's team sepaktakraw

NAGOYA, Japan — South Korea won its third consecutive Asian Games silver medal in the women's team regu sepaktakraw event on Friday.

South Korea lost to the mighty Thailand 2-0 at Nagoya City Mizuho Park Gymnasium in Nagoya, central Japan. It was South Korea's third consecutive loss to Thailand in an Asiad women's team regu final.

Thailand ran its women's team regu gold medal-winning streak to five.

Regu matches feature three players per team: a striker, feeder and tekong, or server.

In the first match, South Korea lost 2-0 (15-13, 15-5) after failing to hold on to a 13-12 lead in the first set.

South Korea fell 2-0 (15-7, 15-6) in the next match to hand the gold medal to Thailand.

The sepaktakraw competition will continue with the men's regu and women's doubles finals scheduled for Tuesday, and the men's quadrant and the women's quadrant finals for Oct. 3.



