S. Korea wins silver in equestrian's team dressage

TOKYO — South Korea grabbed silver in the team dressage event in equestrian at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Friday, returning to the podium after being shut out of a medal three years ago.

The team of Nam Dong-heon, Kim Shi-woo, Lee Myeong-seok and Do Hyun-woo scored 205.265 points at Equestrian Park in Tokyo.

China won the gold with 208.148 points, and Japan earned bronze with 204.117.

In dressage, the three highest scores of the four riders were added for the team score. Nam posted the top score on the team with 70.559, followed by Lee with 67.971 and Do with 66.735.

The riders were judged on their horses' movements, such as circles, transitions and turns, and also their harmony with the riders and responsiveness to the riders' aids.

South Korea won every team dressage title from 1998 to 2014, before settling for silver in 2018 and then was kept off the podium in 2023.

Equestrian will continue with the dressage individual event Saturday.