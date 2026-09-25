TOKYO — South Korea ended the swimming competition of the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Friday by winning bronze in the women's 4x100-meter medley relay.

The team of Kim Seung-won, Park Si-eun, An Se-hyeon and Hur Yeon-kyung finished with a time of 4:00.67, placing behind China (3:54.55) and Japan (3:57.64) at Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

This was South Korea's third swimming medal of Friday, following Lee Ju-ho's silver in the men's 200m backstroke and Kim Min-seop's bronze in the men's 200m butterfly.

South Korea finished the Asian Games with one gold, six silver and 13 bronze medals in swimming.

"I am so thankful that our medley relay team won a medal at the Asian Games, and I was so honored to have competed with these incredible athletes," Park said.

The 19-year-old paid her respect to the 30-year-old veteran An.

"Just having her around here gives us such a boost," Park said. "She gave me the courage to race in this relay event."

Hur, 20, said An held the rest of the team together with her leadership.

"She kept the mood light and made it fun for us to swim," Hur added, before cracking, "It looks like she can compete at 10 more Asian Games."

An, who swam in her first Asian Games since 2018, said her time away from the sport might have cost her a bit in Tokyo but she was still pleased to see her work pay off.

"I would love to be back with these same girls for the world championships next year and the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028," An said. "I hope I can break the national record (4:00.13) with this group.

"I think I should have done a better job leading the way for them. I think I ended up leaning on them for support," An continued. "I really didn't do much, other than asking them how they were doing every day. I am just thankful to have been with them here."

Kim, the youngest member of the team at 16, was almost inconsolable afterward, saying she was not happy with her times in Tokyo.

Kim had earlier won bronze medals in the women's 50m and 100m backstroke, and also in the mixed 4x100m medley relay.

"I think I have to find out why I didn't swim so well despite all the work I put in," Kim said. "Despite all that, I want to thank my awesome teammates here."