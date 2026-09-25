S. Korea wins 3 medals on last day of swimming

TOKYO — South Korea picked up three medals on the last day of the swimming competition at the ongoing Asian Games in Tokyo on Friday, finishing a couple of medals short of its gaudy total from three years ago.

Lee Ju-ho won silver in the men's 200-meter backstroke at Tokyo Aquatics Centre in 1:56.58, 0.16 second back of Kodai Nishiono of Japan.

Kim Min-seob grabbed bronze in the men's 200m butterfly for his first individual medal in Tokyo.

Kim Seung-won, Park Si-eun, An Se-hyeon and Hur Yeon-kyung then won bronze in the women's 4x100m medley relay, the very last swimming event in Tokyo.

South Korea ended with one gold medal, six silver medals and 13 bronze medals in Tokyo.

The country swept up 22 medals at the 2023 Asiad in Hangzhou, China, including six gold medals. South Korea came to Tokyo trying to repeat that type of success, but was relegated to the background as China and Japan ran roughshod over the competition.

South Korea's two alpha dogs, Hwang Sun-woo and Kim Woo-min, both finished without a gold medal after combining for five between them three years ago.

Kim, in particular, missed out on his title defense in the men's 400m and 800m freestyle, as he competed in early races through a shoulder injury before pulling out of later events.

Hwang got a silver in his title defense in the men's 200m freestyle, finishing behind the Chinese teen phenom Zhang Zhanshuo.

The 19-year-old Zhang finished with seven gold medals, the most by a swimmer at a single edition of the Asian Games.