S. Korea beats China to reach women's basketball final

NAGOYA, Japan — South Korea advanced to the women's basketball final after pulling off a come-from-behind victory over China at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Friday, moving a step closer to its first Asiad gold medal in 12 years.

Guard Lee So-hee and forward Lee Hae-ran scored more than 20 points each to help South Korea defeat China 85-80 in the semifinals at Aichi International Arena in Nagoya.

In the final set for 7:20 p.m. Saturday, South Korea will meet Japan. The host country beat Chinese Taipei 80-52 in Friday's second semifinal game.

Coached by Park Soo-ho, South Korea is chasing its first gold medal in women's hoops since 2014 and its fifth overall. The men's national team won gold here Sunday.

In the first quarter, South Korea's forwards struggled to get past China's 220-centimeter center Zhang Ziyu, ending the quarter down 19-17.

The gap widened to 41-36 in the second quarter as South Korea had difficulty finding its range from three-point territory.

Some timely three-pointers helped South Korea stay in a seesaw battle in the third quarter.

Entering the fourth quarter down four points at 65-61, South Korea mounted a dramatic comeback, relying heavily on three-pointers.

Captain Kang Lee-seul hit a three-pointer to give South Korea a 70-69 lead, and Lee Hae-ran's three-pointer extended the lead to 78-74, with the team maintaining the lead to seal the victory.

Lee So-hee scored a game-high 23 points, including five three-pointers, and grabbed six rebounds, while Lee Hae-ran added 22 points and six rebounds.

Captain Kang scored 16 points and made two shots from behind the arc.