Asian Games Kayakers go double dipping in gold; teen gymnast, 3x3 hoops team win titles

South Korea produced a pair of double gold medalists in kayak at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Friday, while a teenage gymnast and the men's 3x3 basketball team captured surprise titles.

Kayakers Cho Kwang-hee and Kim Hyo-bin claimed their second gold medals in Japan, as they teamed up for the men's double 500-meter title at Miyoshi Lake Canoe Course in Miyoshi, just east of the main host city, Nagoya.

Cho and Kim finished the race in 1:31.859 to beat Taishi Tanada and Masaya Tanaka of Japan by 0.317 second.

Cho and Kim, who joined forces to win the four-man title Thursday, became South Korea's first two double gold medalists.

Hwang Seo-hyun was crowned the champion in the women's balance beam in artistic gymnastics Friday. The 16-year-old scored 14.700 points to hold off Qiu Qiyuan of China by 0.134.

Hwang had the highest degree of difficulty score in the final with 6.6 and received an execution score of 8.100.

In fencing, Song Se-ra hoped to join the double gold medal club, but the women's epee individual champion settled for silver in the team event Friday. The men's foil team got the bronze on this day, too.

With three gold medals Friday, South Korea reached 13 overall six days into the competition.

China has 98 gold medals to lead the way, followed by the host country Japan with 28.

Elsewhere at the Asian Games, South Korea added two medals in shooting.

Choo Ga-eun and Hong Su-hyeon won silver in the 10-meter air pistol mixed team event. Joung Seung-woo, Park Sung-hyun and Gwon Hyeop-jun then combined for bronze in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions team competition.

The swimming competition concluded Friday at Tokyo Aquatics Centre, as South Korea picked up three medals on the final day.

Lee Ju-ho won silver in the men's 200m backstroke, followed by Kim Min-seop's bronze in the men's 200m butterfly. Kim Seung-won, Park Si-eun, An Se-hyeon and Hur Yeon-kyung raced to bronze in the women's 4x100m medley relay.

South Korea grabbed its third consecutive silver medal in the women's team regu event in sepaktakraw, following a 2-0 loss to Thailand in the final.

South Korea dropped both matches without winning a single set against Thailand, which has now won five gold medals in a row in the women's team regu competition.

The women's basketball team upset the two-time defending champion China 85-80 in the semifinals, moving within a win of sweeping the 5x5 basketball titles in Nagoya.

The men's team beat Japan for the gold last Sunday. South Korea last pulled off the men-women hoops gold medal double on its home soil in Incheon in 2014.

Also on Friday, South Korea advanced to the semifinals in both men's and women's football.

The men's team took down Vietnam 4-0, and the women's squad eliminated Uzbekistan with a 6-3 victory in the quarterfinals.

The South Korean men are going for their fourth straight gold medal, while the women are pursuing their first Asian Games title, having won three bronze medals so far.

The baseball team, in pursuit of the country's fifth gold in a row, lost to Japan 5-0 in the first game of the Super Round. South Korea can still reach the final set for Sunday if it beats China in the second Super Round game Saturday.