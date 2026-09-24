NAGOYA, Japan — The head of the South Korean national Olympic committee on Thursday lambasted the organizers of the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games for their shoddy operations, saying he would give them a failing grade.

In a meeting with South Korean media at the Main Press Centre in Nagoya, Ryu Seung-min, president of the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee, laid into issues covering athletes' accommodations and transportation, among others.

"I am sure a lot of others will feel the same way," Ryu said. "Things have been improving since the beginning, but problems with accommodations and transportation are affecting athletes' performances. They deserve a failing grade."

Ryu is a former Olympic table tennis champion and an ex-member of the International Olympic Committee. When asked to compare this Asiad to other international events he has attended as an athlete and an official, Ryu said, "If I were to give them a grade, it would be an F."

"If athletes' performances are affected, then we have to be critical," Ryu added. "If problems like this persist, then it is serious incompetence. It is not appropriate for the organizing committee to make excuses."

The South Korean delegation has had to deal with a series of issues.

The men's basketball team, for instance, had to cancel its shootaround the morning of the gold medal game against Japan on Sunday because a shuttle that had been assigned to take the team to the training facility did not show up. Earlier, South Korean and Qatari men's football teams were taken to a baseball stadium instead of their match venue for their opening group stage match, and arrived at the football stadium some 30 minutes later than scheduled.

In addition, the North Korean anthem was played before a South Korean men's field hockey game, while South Korea has been introduced as the "Republic of China" at medal ceremonies.

China and Vietnam are among other countries that have complained of operational problems.

"It is difficult to prevent problems like playing the wrong anthem, and it is important to respond to them as swiftly as possible," Ryu said. "We will not waste one second in our response."

As for South Korea's showing in the medal race so far, Ryu said the athletes are on course to meet their initial target of around 45 gold medals.

With North Korea also participating here, Ryu said he will not force the issue when it comes to contacting or engaging North Korean sports officials.

"We are not hostile against them but there is just no mood (for talks)," he said. "I do believe that when the mood is created, then sports can be at the forefront. That is the value of sports."



