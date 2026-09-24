S. Korea wins silver in mixed team skeet shooting

NAGOYA, Japan — Lee Jong-jun and Jang Kook-hee combined for silver in the mixed team skeet shooting event at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Thursday, South Korea's first shotgun medal of the ongoing competition.

The South Korean duo finished with 51 points for silver, just one point behind the world record score set by Lyu Jianlin and Jiang Yiting of China at Aichi Prefectural General Shooting Gallery in Toyota, some 25 kilometers east of the main host city Nagoya. India got the bronze with 44 points.

This is the fifth day of shooting at the Asian Games. South Korea had previously won five medals in Toyota — two from pistol and three from rifle events.

In skeet shooting, athletes take shots at unglazed clay discs launched from two separate structures, high house on the left and low house on the right.

In the mixed team competition, each shooter of the team fires at four targets for a total of eight shots per series, with every successful shot worth a point.

In the four-team final, Qatar was eliminated first after the third series of shots with 18 points. China was in the lead at that point with 23 points, followed by South Korea with 22 and India with 21.

South Korea pulled into a tie with China after the next series at 30 points. Both teams hit all eight targets in the next series, but then China took the lead in the penultimate series at 45-44, as Lee missed two shots. India was eliminated to get the bronze at the point.

In the final series, Jang missed her second shot as South Korea hit seven targets to reach 51 points.

For China, Lyu failed to hit his second target. Jiang had to strike all four of her shots to avoid falling into a tiebreaking shoot-off with South Korea, and she did exactly that to capture her third gold medal at this competition.



