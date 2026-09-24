S. Korea takes silver in men's relay swimming

TOKYO — South Korea claimed silver in the men's 4x100-meter freestyle relay swimming at the Asian Games on Thursday, its second straight runner-up finish.

Hwang Sun-woo, Kim Ji-hun, Yang Jae-hoon and Kim Young-beom posted a time of 3:11.69 at Tokyo Aquatics Centre, ending up 1.09 seconds behind China, which set an Asian record of 3:10.60.

Japan finished third in 3:11.96.

Hwang led off with his personal-best 100m time of 47.50 seconds, putting South Korea in the lead. By the time Kim Ji-hun finished his second leg, South Korea fell to third behind China and Japan.

Yang kept South Korea in the bronze medal position, and Kim Young-beom pushed the team to second place with a blistering anchoring leg of 46.84. He had the fastest final 50m split with 24.60 seconds.

In the morning's heats, Kim Woo-min, Ji Yu-chan, Lee Ho-joon and Kim Min-seop swam for South Korea. These four will also receive their silver medals.

Kim Woo-min competed through a shoulder injury. He helped South Korea win bronze in the men's 4x200m freestyle relay Monday but then finished last in the 1,500m freestyle Tuesday, after which he disclosed that he had been racing with a partially torn labrum and rotator cuff in his left shoulder.

He pulled out of the 200m and 800m freestyle races set for Wednesday and Thursday, and chose only to compete in the relay heats Thursday. After the relay, Kim decided to also withdraw from the 400m freestyle, his main event, scheduled for Friday.



