S. Korea takes bronze in women's swimming relay

TOKYO — South Korea picked up bronze in the women's 4x200-meter freestyle swimming event at the Asian Games on Thursday, capping a busy day in the pool for the country in Tokyo.

Jo Hyun-ju, Hur Yeon-kyung, Han Da-kyung and Lee Song-eun posted a time of 8:01.87 at Tokyo Aquatics Centre, with China cruising to gold in 7:49.37 and Japan finishing second in 7:59.53.

Jo had South Korea in second place after her leadoff leg, but the team fell to third after the next leg by Hur. Han kept the team in third place, comfortably ahead of Hong Kong but also well behind Japan.

Lee maintained that spot for South Korea as the country won its second straight Asiad bronze in this event.

This bronze was South Korea's fifth medal in Tokyo on Thursday — following bronze by Cho Sung-jae in the men's 200m breaststroke, silver by Park Si-eun in the women's 200m breaststroke, silver by Kim Jun-woo in the men's 800m freestyle and silver by the men's 4x100m freestyle relay team.



