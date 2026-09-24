NAGOYA, Japan — Park Hyun-su grabbed bronze in the lightweight men's single sculls rowing event at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Thursday for South Korea's first rowing medal here.

Park finished third in the 2,000-meter race with a time of 6:53.35 at Nagaragawa International Regatta Course in Aisai, some 20 kilometers west of the main host city Nagoya.

Chiu Hin Chun of Hong Kong won the gold in 6:50.32. Amirhossein Mahmoodpour Shahrestani of Iran beat Park over the final stretch for silver in 6:52.59.

In the lightweight men's rowing events, athletes must not weigh heavier than 72.5 kilograms.

Park was in third place at the halfway mark but moved into second place at the 1,500m mark at 5:10.52, about one second ahead of Mahmoodpour Shahrestani.

But the Iranian had the fastest split among the six finalists over the last 500m to snatch silver from Park.

Park, 30, won the 2018 Asiad gold in this event. The lightweight event was removed from the program for the 2023 Asiad but made its way back for this year.



