Korea beat Ecuador 3-0 in Moreno's coaching debut

Korea blanked Ecuador 3-0 in their men's football friendly match at home Thursday, giving interim head coach Robert Moreno his first win in his debut with the Taegeuk Warriors.

Oh Hyeon-gyu, Son Heung-min and Lee Dong-gyeong scored a goal apiece in the second half at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, just south of Seoul, in Korea's first match since the end of the FIFA World Cup in June.

Korea suffered a group-stage exit from the tournament then, costing head coach Hong Myung-bo his job. The Korea Football Association brought in Moreno on a temporary basis for six friendly matches scheduled during the September-November period, instead of rushing to hire a full-time boss. But Moreno will have a chance to stay on for the Asian Football Confederation Asian Cup in January, depending on Korea's performance in his first six matches.

The Spanish tactician got off on the right foot, with captain Son netting his 57th career goal to move within one goal of the country's all-time leader, Cha Bum-kun.

Korea will next face Uruguay at Seoul World Cup Stadium at 8 p.m. Monday.



