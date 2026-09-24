From Olympic medal to Asian Games gold: Seong Seung-min's golden rise

Seong Seung-min has completed a rare sweep of modern pentathlon milestones: a world championship gold, an Olympic medal and, now, an Asian Games title.

The 23-year-old Korean became the first Korean woman to win an individual Asian Games gold medal in modern pentathlon on Saturday, scoring 1,492 points in the final at Anjo Sports Park in Aichi Prefecture. Her victory also delivered Korea’s first gold medal of the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Games.

Three years ago, however, Seong’s Asian Games story began with a failure she could hardly have scripted.

At the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games, her horse suddenly stopped during the riding event, resulting in her disqualification from the women’s individual competition. She went on to win a bronze medal in the team event, but the individual disappointment stayed with her.

What followed was not a retreat, but a transformation.

Seong focused intensely on riding, once considered one of her weaker disciplines, while also sharpening her fencing and shooting. By 2024, she had emerged as one of the leading figures in Korean modern pentathlon.

She first made her mark on the international circuit with consecutive silver medals at World Cup events. Then came the breakthrough that changed her status from rising prospect to world-class contender.

At the 2024 World Championships, Seong became the first Korean woman to win an individual medal in the competition — and she did it with gold.

She added another gold in the women’s relay, helping establish a new benchmark for Korean women’s modern pentathlon. Her run of results eventually pushed her to No. 1 in the world rankings.

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Seong finished third in the laser run to claim the bronze medal, becoming the first Asian woman to win an Olympic medal in modern pentathlon.

The achievement was followed by another major accolade when the International Modern Pentathlon Union named her its Female Athlete of the Year.

Yet one major title remained missing from her collection. The Asian Games.

Korean women had repeatedly come close to winning the individual title. Yang Su-jin took silver at the 2014 Incheon Asian Games, Kim Se-hee finished runner-up at the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Games, and Kim Seon-woo claimed another silver at Hangzhou.

Seong arrived in Japan determined to end that run.

But she faced a new complication: The sport itself had changed.

Following the Hangzhou Games, the riding discipline was replaced by an obstacle event. For Seong, the change was particularly significant. After the disappointment of Hangzhou, she had worked hard to turn riding into a strength and had even recorded a perfect riding score at the Paris Olympics.

Now, she had to start adapting all over again.

The transition was not immediate. At a World Cup in April 2025, Seong made mistakes in the obstacle event and failed to reach the final. But she responded quickly, finishing second at another World Cup just one month later.

Her confidence in the new discipline continued to grow.

At the Aichi-Nagoya Games, Seong set a personal best in the obstacle event, breaking into the 29-second range. She then held her nerve across the remaining disciplines — fencing, swimming and the laser run — to finish first with 1,492 points.

The result marked another first in a career increasingly defined by them.

Seong became the first Korean woman to win the Asian Games individual modern pentathlon title, adding the gold to her world championship victory and Olympic bronze.

After the final, Seong said she was pleased to have completed both the semifinal and final without unnecessary mistakes.

She also said she had changed as a competitor since the Paris Olympics, learning to manage her nerves and enjoy the atmosphere rather than becoming overwhelmed by it.

That composure could prove important as she looks ahead.

Seong has already spoken about her Olympic ambitions. After winning bronze in Paris, she appeared with her hair dyed yellow and said she wanted to turn that bronze into gold at the next Olympics.

For now, she has added another piece to an extraordinary resume.

From the horse that stopped in Hangzhou to the obstacles she conquered in Aichi-Nagoya, Seong’s career has been built around adapting when the sport changes beneath her.

World champion. Olympic medalist. Asian Games winner.

At 23, Seong Seung-min has already cleared nearly every major hurdle modern pentathlon has put in front of her.