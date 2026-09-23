S. Korea takes silver in team shooting event
Summary
South Korea earned silver in the women’s 10-meter air pistol team event at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games in Toyota on Wednesday. Choo Ga-eun, Kim Bo-mi and Oh Ye-jin combined for 1,730 points, finishing five points behind China and 11 ahead of Japan. It was South Korea’s fourth shooting medal of the competition. Choo led qualification with an Asian Games record 582 points and advanced to the individual final, while Kim and Oh missed out.
Key Facts
- In team shooting, medals are based on the aggregated scores of the three athletes in their individual qualification round.
- Choo Ga-eun topped qualification with an Asian Games record score of 582 points.
- Kim Bo-mi and Oh Ye-jin each scored 574 points and did not reach the individual final.
- Oh Ye-jin entered the event as the 2024 Olympic champion and the Olympic record holder in the discipline.
NAGOYA, Japan — South Korea earned silver in the women's 10-meter air pistol team event at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Wednesday, its fourth shooting medal of the competition.
A trio of Choo Ga-eun, Kim Bo-mi and Oh Ye-jin combined for 1,730 points for second place, ending up five points behind China but 11 points ahead of Japan at Aichi Prefectural General Shooting Gallery in Toyota, some 25 kilometers east of the main host city of Nagoya.
In shooting, team medals are awarded based on the aggregated scores of the three athletes for each nation in their individual qualification round.
Choo topped the qualification round with an Asian Games record score of 582 points. She will be one of the eight finalists competing for individual medals later Wednesday.
However, both Kim and Oh missed out on the finals after each scored 574 points.
This was a disappointing Asian Games debut for Oh, the 2024 Olympic champion and the Olympic record holder in this event.
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