N. Korea's Ri Song-gum wins gold in weightlifting, Pyongyang's 1st gold at Asian Games
Summary
North Korea's Ri Song-gum won gold in the women’s 48kg weightlifting event in Nagoya, Japan, on Wednesday, giving Pyongyang its first gold medal at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games. She totaled 215 kilograms, and all three of her marks were new world records. Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India took silver and Luluk Diana Tri Wijayana of Indonesia won bronze. Ri also extended her run of winning the lightest weight class at three straight Asian Games.
Key Facts
- Ri lifted 94kg in the snatch and 121kg in the clean and jerk for a 215kg total.
- The competition took place at Nagoya City Trade and Industry Center in Nagoya, Japan.
- North Korea has collected one bronze medal in soft tennis so far at the Games.
- Ri has won the lightest weight class at three consecutive Asian Games, starting in 2018.
- She also won the world championships in 2024 and 2025.
NAGOYA, Japan — North Korea's Ri Song-gum won gold in the lightest weight class in women's weightlifting on Wednesday, earning her country its first gold medal at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.
Ri finished with a total of 215 kilograms, lifting 94kg in the snatch and 121kg in the clean and jerk in the women's 48kg event at Nagoya City Trade and Industry Center in Nagoya, Japan.
All three marks — her snatch, clean and jerk, and total — were new world records.
Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India won silver with a total of 198kg and Luluk Diana Tri Wijayana of Indonesia won bronze.
Ri's gold is North Korea's first gold medal at the Asian Games in Japan. North Korea has collected one bronze medal in soft tennis so far.
Ri has won the lightest weight class at three consecutive Asian Games, dating back to the 2018 competition.
She won the world championships in 2024 and 2025.
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