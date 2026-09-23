Lee Ha-sung collects silver in wushu
Summary
Lee Ha-sung earned silver in wushu at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games in Nagoya, central Japan, for his second career medal at the continental competition. He scored 19.406 points in the men’s daoshu and gunshu to finish behind China’s Gao Xiaobin. Clement Su Wei Ting of Malaysia took bronze with 19.403 points. Lee’s result gave South Korea its second wushu medal at this year’s Asiad.
Key Facts
- Lee scored 9.706 in daoshu, ranking second and trailing Gao by 0.080 points.
- In gunshu, Lee placed fourth with 9.700 points, while Gao led with 9.796.
- Athletes were judged in daoshu and gunshu on quality of movements, overall performance, and degree of difficulty under a 10-point scoring system.
- Lee won gold at the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon.
- An Hyeon-gi had given South Korea its first wushu medal at the current Asiad with bronze in men’s taijiquan and taijijian on Monday.
NAGOYA, Japan — Lee Ha-sung earned silver in wushu at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games for his second career medal at the continental competition.
Lee scored 19.406 points in the men's daoshu and gunshu at Aichi Prefectural Martial Arts Hall in Nagoya, central Japan, to finish as the runner-up to Gao Xiaobin of China (19.582). Clement Su Wei Ting of Malaysia had the bronze with 19.403 points.
In both daoshu and gunshu, athletes were evaluated on three categories in a 10-point scoring system: quality of movements (5.00), overall performance (2.00) and degree of difficulty (2.00).
In daoshu, where athletes perform a choreographed routine wielding a single-edged broadsword, Lee ranked second with 9.706 points, 0.080 behind Gao.
Lee had the fourth-best score in gunshu, a fast-paced event featuring routines performed with a staff, with 9.700, while Gao led everyone with 9.796.
Lee's was South Korea's second medal in wushu at this year's Asiad, following An Hyeon-gi's bronze in the men's taijiquan and taijijian event Monday.
Lee won a gold medal at the 2014 Asiad in the South Korean host city of Incheon.
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