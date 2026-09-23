Lee Ha-sung collects silver in wushu

NAGOYA, Japan — Lee Ha-sung earned silver in wushu at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games for his second career medal at the continental competition.

Lee scored 19.406 points in the men's daoshu and gunshu at Aichi Prefectural Martial Arts Hall in Nagoya, central Japan, to finish as the runner-up to Gao Xiaobin of China (19.582). Clement Su Wei Ting of Malaysia had the bronze with 19.403 points.

In both daoshu and gunshu, athletes were evaluated on three categories in a 10-point scoring system: quality of movements (5.00), overall performance (2.00) and degree of difficulty (2.00).

In daoshu, where athletes perform a choreographed routine wielding a single-edged broadsword, Lee ranked second with 9.706 points, 0.080 behind Gao.

Lee had the fourth-best score in gunshu, a fast-paced event featuring routines performed with a staff, with 9.700, while Gao led everyone with 9.796.

Lee's was South Korea's second medal in wushu at this year's Asiad, following An Hyeon-gi's bronze in the men's taijiquan and taijijian event Monday.

Lee won a gold medal at the 2014 Asiad in the South Korean host city of Incheon.