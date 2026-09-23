Kim Seung-won takes bronze in women's 100m backstroke

TOKYO — Kim Seung-won earned bronze in the women's 100-meter backstroke at the Asian Games on Wednesday for her second medal in swimming this week.

The 16-year-old Kim clocked 1:00.10 to place third at Tokyo Aquatics Centre. Peng Xuwei of China won gold in 59.30 seconds, and Rio Shirai of Japan grabbed silver in 59.89 seconds.

Kim led the race at the 50m turn with a time of 28.60 seconds, but her last 50m split of 31.50 seconds was only the sixth-fastest in the 10-swimmer final.

Kim earlier won bronze in the 50m backstroke on Monday.



