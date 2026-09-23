TOKYO — Hwang Sun-woo won silver in the men's 200-meter freestyle swimming race on Wednesday for his second straight medal in the distance.

Hwang clocked 1:44.62 to finish second in his Asiad title defense at Tokyo Aquatics Centre in the Japanese capital. Zhang Zhanshuo of China won gold in 1:43.49, breaking Hwang's 11-month-old Asian record of 1:43.92 in the process.

Tatsuya Murasa of Japan earned bronze with 1:44.81.

This is Hwang's fourth medal of this year's Asiad. He took bronze medals in the 100m freestyle, men's 4x100m medley relay and men's 4x200m freestyle relay earlier in the competition.



