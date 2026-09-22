Meet Korean 'fencing idol' Yang Seung-hye whose looks drew AI comparison

“She's real, even though she looks like she was created by artificial intelligence (AI).”

This was how Thai media outlet Thairath Sport described 20-year-old Yang Seung-hye, a member of the Korean women's national fencing team, after the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games officially kicked off the previous day. The outlet praised not only her appearance but also her exceptional skills, highlighting the attention Yang, who is nicknamed a “fencing idol” in Korea, is receiving overseas.

Thairath Sport posted several photos of Yang on its official Facebook account on Sunday. The outlet introduced her as “the youngest member of the Korean women's epee national team at just 20 years old,” adding that she “has drawn the attention of sports fans with her outstanding skills and striking appearance and has been dubbed one of Korea's ‘fencing idols’ by the Korean media.”

The Thai outlet also praised Yang's performance on the piste. It noted that the Korean women's epee team won the team event at the International Fencing Federation (FIE) Women's Epee World Cup in Saint-Maur, France, in May. It also highlighted the team's gold medal in the team event at the Asian Fencing Championships in New Delhi, India, in June, and its bronze medal in the team event at the World Fencing Championships in Hong Kong in July, noting that “Yang Seung-hye played a role as a member of the team.”

Thairath Sport said that “judging by her appearance alone, Yang Seung-hye may look like a character created by AI,” but emphasized that “the moment she steps onto the piste, what proves who Yang Seung-hye is isn't her appearance, but the tip of her blade, along with her speed and precision.”

The Asian Games mark Yang's first appearance at the continental multisport event. She will compete in the women's epee team event on Sept. 25 at Aichi Sky Expo in Tokoname, Aichi Prefecture, Japan.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.