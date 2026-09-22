Injured Kim Woo-min finishes last in 1,500m freestyle swimming

TOKYO — The injured South Korean swimmer Kim Woo-min finished last among eight finalists in the men's 1,500-meter freestyle event at the Asian Games on Tuesday, a shocking result for the 2023 silver medalist.

Kim touched the pad in 15:16.52 to finish in eighth place at Tokyo Aquatics Centre in the Japanese capital. He was more than 34 seconds slower than the champion, Zhang Zhanshuo of China.

Kim was in third place through the first 600m but started falling behind at the next 50m split. He dropped to last place at the 800m mark and never recovered the rest of the way.

Kim revealed after the race that he had been dealing with a partially torn labrum and rotator cuff in his left shoulder for the past couple of months.

On Monday, Kim helped South Korea to bronze in the men's 4x200m freestyle relay.

Kim was slated to compete in four more races -- 200m freestyle on Wednesday, 800m freestyle and 4x100m freestyle relay on Thursday, and 400m freestyle on Friday, the last day of swimming. However, moments after Kim's 1,500m race, national team officials said Kim will not enter the 200m freestyle and will consider doing the same with the 800m. According to the team officials, Kim wants to compete in the 400m freestyle, his main event where he won a world title and an Olympic bronze in 2024.