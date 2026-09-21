S. Korean karate fighter wins 1st inter-Korean match at Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games
Summary
South Korean karate fighter An Jeong-eun won the first inter-Korean match at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Monday. She beat North Korea’s Jong Se-ri 3-0 in the women’s -61 kilogram kumite quarterfinals in Toyohashi, Japan. An then lost 8-0 to China’s Gong Li in the semifinals. The bout was the first all-Korean showdown at the Games, and the Korean women’s football teams also met later in the day.
Key Facts
- An Jeong-eun defeated North Korea’s Jong Se-ri 3-0 in the women’s -61 kilogram kumite quarterfinals.
- The match took place at Toyohashi Gymnasium in Toyohashi, about 70 kilometers southeast of Nagoya.
- An advanced to the semifinals but lost to China’s Gong Li 8-0.
- Jong Se-ri is one of two Korean residents of Japan competing for North Korea at the Asian Games, along with Ri Song-a.
- The Korean women’s football teams began their final preliminary-round match later Monday at Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa in Fukuroi.
South Korean karate fighter An Jeong-eun won the first inter-Korean match at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Monday.
An beat North Korea's Jong Se-ri 3-0 in the quarterfinals of the women's -61 kilogram kumite event held at the Toyohashi Gymnasium in Toyohashi, some 70 kilometers southeast of the main host city Nagoya, Japan.
In kumite, two competitors attack each other to score points, with the fighter who scores more points declared the winner.
An advanced to the semifinals, where she lost to Gong Li of China 8-0.
Jong is one of the two Korean residents of Japan competing at the Asian Games under the North Korean flag. Ri Song-a is the other, playing on the North Korean women's football team.
The bout between An and Jong was the first all-Korean showdown at the Asian Games, which officially began Saturday.
Later in the day, the two Korean women's football teams began their final preliminary-round match at Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa in Fukuroi, about 104 kilometers east of Nagoya.
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