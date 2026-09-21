Lee Bo-mi wins bronze in mixed martial arts' debut

Lee Bo-mi claimed bronze in women's mixed martial arts (MMA) in the sport's Asian Games debut Monday.

In the semifinals of the women's modern -54 kilogram event, the 27-year-old South Korean fighter lost to Diana Pogosian of Bahrain 3-0. With no bronze medal bouts, all losers of the semifinals receive bronze medals here.

MMA is making its first Asian Games appearance at Nagoya City Inae Sports Center in Nagoya, central Japan.

Lee's competition began in the quarterfinals, where she defeated Lo Thi Phung of Vietnam 2-1. But Lee came up short against Pogosian in the next phase.

Two other South Korean MMA fighters, Choi Eun-seok in the men's modern -77kg and Yoon Tae-young in the men's traditional 77kg, both fell in the quarterfinals.