Asian Games Teen swimmer Kim Seung-won wins bronze in women's 50m backstroke

TOKYO — Kim Seung-won grabbed the bronze medal in the women's 50-meter backstroke swimming at the Asian Games on Monday.

The 16-year-old clocked 27.72 seconds at Tokyo Aquatics Centre to win her first medal in her very first Asian Games event.

Wan Letian of China claimed the gold medal in 27.47 seconds, 0.19 second faster than fellow Chinese swimmer, Wang Xueer.

Kim's was South Korea's fifth swimming medal at this year's Asiad. She is also slated to compete in the 100m backstroke, women's 4x100m medley relay and mixed 4x100m medley relay.

Kim's reaction time of 0.56 second was tied for the second fastest in the 10-swimmer final and was 0.04 faster than Wang. But the Chinese ended up beating the South Korean for the silver, with Wan finishing ahead of both.

"I worked so hard for the Asian Games here, and I am so pleased to win my first medal," Kim said, smiling ear to ear. "I was just so happy to have an opportunity to show how hard I have trained for this international event. I have more races left, and I will prepare for them the best I can."