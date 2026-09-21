Asian Games S. Korea, N. Korea draw 1-1 in women's football at Asian Games
Summary
South Korea and North Korea drew 1-1 in women’s football at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games in Fukuroi, Japan, on Monday. North Korea finished first in Group F with a plus-18 goal difference, while South Korea placed second with plus-11. Both teams had already secured quarterfinal berths before the match.
Key Facts
- The match was played at Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa in Fukuroi, about 104 kilometers east of Nagoya.
- North Korea led 1-0 in the 36th minute after Chae Un-yong scored from Jon Ryong-jong’s corner.
- South Korea equalized right after the start of the second half when Choi Yu-ri set up Yun Su-jeong for the goal.
- The Asian Games women’s football tournament has 12 teams split into three groups, with the top two teams in each group and the two best third-place teams advancing to the quarterfinals.
FUKUROI, Japan — An inter-Korean match in women's football at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games ended in a draw on Monday, with South Korea finishing second in Group F.
South Korea and North Korea tied 1-1 in the final Group F preliminary-round match at Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa in Fukuroi, some 104 kilometers east of the main host city Nagoya.
With two wins and one draw apiece, North Korea topped Group F with a plus-18 goal difference, while South Korea finished second with a plus-11 goal difference.
Before Monday's match, both Korean teams had already secured berths in the quarterfinals with two wins each.
At the Asian Games, 12 teams are divided into three groups, with the top two teams from each group and the two best-performing third-place teams advancing to the quarterfinals.
The two Koreas exchanged several chances inside the box during the first 30 minutes but failed to score.
In the 36th minute, North Korea took the lead. Chae Un-yong received the ball from Jon Ryong-jong's corner and struck it toward the goal with a quick touch.
A few minutes later, Jon had a one-on-one chance on the left side, but her shot went wide.
Right after the start of the second half, South Korea leveled the match at 1-1. Choi Yu-ri sent the ball to Yun Su-jeong, who dashed through the center of the box and slid to shoot the ball into the net.
The two teams exchanged several more shots, but neither could find a winning goal.
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