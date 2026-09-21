Asian Games Kim Young-beom wins men's 50m freestyle swimming in record time
Summary
Kim Young-beom won the men’s 50-meter freestyle gold medal at the Asian Games in Tokyo on Monday, setting a new record time of 21.66 seconds. The 20-year-old also broke the Asian Games record in the heats with 21.71 seconds before improving it again in the final. His win gave South Korea its first swimming gold of this year’s Games and its first back-to-back champions in the event.
Key Facts
- Kim Young-beom had won silver in the 100m freestyle on Sunday before taking the 50m freestyle title.
- He beat Hong Kong’s Ho Ian Yentou, who took silver in 21.76 seconds, and Ji Yu-chan, who won bronze in 21.94 seconds.
- Kim’s heats time of 21.71 seconds bettered Ji Yu-chan’s previous Asian Games record of 21.72 seconds from the 2023 Asian Games.
- The men’s 50m freestyle was added to the Asian Games in 1990.
- Kim had a reaction time of 0.66 second in the 10-man final and tied for the fourth fastest reaction time.
TOKYO—Kim Young-beom raced to the men's 50-meter freestyle swimming gold medal in record-breaking style at the Asian Games on Monday.
The 20-year-old won the shortest swimming event with a new Asian Games record time of 21.66 seconds at Tokyo Aquatics Centre in the Japanese capital.
In the heats held earlier Monday, Kim had set an Asian Games record with 21.71 seconds, bettering the previous record of 21.72 seconds set by fellow Korean Ji Yu-chan when he won the 2023 Asiad gold.
Just hours later, Kim broke his own mark by 0.05 second to deliver South Korea its first swimming gold of this year's Asian Games.
Kim had earlier won silver in the 100m freestyle Sunday.
Ji got the bronze medal this time in 21.94 seconds, with Ho Ian Yentou of Hong Kong taking silver in 21.76 seconds.
Kim had a reaction time of 0.66 second, tied with two others for the fourth fastest in the 10-man final. But he beat everyone to the final pad with a mad dash down the stretch.
The men's 50m freestyle was added to the Asian Games in 1990, and Kim's title gave South Korea back-to-back champions for the first time.
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