An Hyeon-gi takes bronze in wushu

An Hyeon-gi delivered South Korea its first wushu medal at the ongoing Asian Games with his bronze in the men's taijiquan and taijijian event Monday.

An finished in third place with a total score of 19.429 points at Aichi Prefectural Martial Arts Hall in Nagoya, central Japan. Liu Dewen of China won gold with 19.560 points and Sun Chia-hung of Chinese Taipei was the runner-up with 19.453 points.

In both disciplines, athletes were judged on three categories: quality of movement, overall performance, degree of difficulty, with a maximum of 10 points total.

An scored 9.713 points in taijiquan and picked up 9.716 points in taijijian.

Taijiquan evaluates athletes on slow but controlled movements. Taijijian looks for athletes' technical precision and artistic performance with a double-edged sword.