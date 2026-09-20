S. Korea wins women's team bronze in soft tennis

NAGOYA, Japan — South Korea won bronze in the women's team event in soft tennis at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Sunday, its first medal in the sport at this year's competition.

South Korea lost to Chinese Taipei 2-1 in the semifinals at Nagoya City Higashiyama Park Tennis Center in Nagoya, central Japan.

There is no bronze medal contest in soft tennis and the two losers of the semifinals are both awarded bronze medals. Earlier in the day, the Philippines took the first bronze following its loss to Japan.

The team matches take the best-of-three format, and the side that wins two matches first is the winner. Teams play two best-of-nine doubles matches and one best-of-seven singles match.

In the opening doubles match, Lee Su-jin and Kim Han-sul of South Korea lost to Hsu Chiao-ying and Huang Shih-yuan 5-4. In the singles match that followed, South Korea's Hwang Jeong-mi defeated Chiang Min-yu 4-3 by rallying from a 3-2 deficit.

But in the final doubles match, Eom Ye-jin and Kim Yeon-hwa fell to Zhou Yan-zhen and Lo Shu-ting 5-4.

The South Korean men were also scheduled to take on Chinese Taipei in their own team semifinals later Sunday.



