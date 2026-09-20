S. Korea wins Asian Games gold in team modern pentathlon event

South Korea won gold in the men's modern pentathlon team event at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Sunday, successfully defending its title.

In the men's modern pentathlon final, South Korean athletes Jun Woong-tae, Lee Jong-hyeon and Seo Chang-wan scored a combined 4,779 points after competing in five events — fencing, swimming, obstacle course racing and laser run, a combination of running and shooting — at Anjo Sports Park in Anjo, just southeast of the main host city of Nagoya, Japan.

It was South Korea's second consecutive gold medal in the team event, following its victory at the Hangzhou Asian Games.

In the team event, the scores of each country's top three athletes in the individual competition are combined to determine the medal standings.

Jun finished second, Lee third, and Seo fifth, earning a total of 4,779 points, outscoring China with 4,768 points and Kazakhstan with 4,647 points.