S. Korea cruises past Kazakhstan for 2nd straight win in women's handball
Summary
South Korea pounded Kazakhstan 42-18 in women’s handball at the Asian Games on Sunday for its second straight win. Woo Bitna scored 10 goals, and South Korea led 18-8 at halftime at Kasugai City Gymnasium near Nagoya. The team will next face Uzbekistan, China, Vietnam and Japan in round-robin play. The top three of seven teams will win medals, and South Korea is chasing its first title since 2018.
Key Facts
- South Korea opened with a 4-3 lead and then broke the game open with a 12-1 run.
- Lee Won-jung and Jo Eun-been scored five goals apiece against Kazakhstan.
- South Korea defeated Hong Kong 48-16 on Saturday before beating Kazakhstan.
- The women’s handball tournament has no knockout phase this year, and the top three teams out of seven after round-robin play will win medals.
- South Korea is coached by Lee Kye-chung, who also led the team to its last women’s handball title in 2018.
South Korea pounded Kazakhstan 42-18 for its second straight win in women's handball at the Asian Games on Sunday.
Woo Bitna led the onslaught with 10 goals as South Korea enjoyed an easy win at Kasugai City Gymnasium in Kasugai, just northeast of the main host city, Nagoya. Lee Won-jung and Jo Eun-been had five goals apiece.
The win came a day after a 48-16 rout of Hong Kong on Saturday.
The women's handball tournament will not have a knockout phase this year. The top three nations out of seven after round-robin play will be the medalists.
South Korea will next play Uzbekistan on Wednesday, China on Friday, Vietnam on Saturday and Japan next Sunday.
Barring upsets along the way, the South Korea-Japan showdown will likely determine the gold medal.
South Korea held a 4-3 lead early and then blew the game wide open with a 12-1 run, scoring one fast-break goal after another.
South Korea led 18-8 at halftime and then outscored Kazakhstan 24-10 in the latter half.
Coached by Lee Kye-chung, South Korea is trying to win its first women's handball title since 2018. Lee was also the team's head coach then.
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