NAGOYA, Japan — Lee Jun-suk soared to gold in the men's singles teqball event at the Asian Games on Sunday, becoming the inaugural champion of the brand new sport making its Asiad debut.

Lee defeated Ali Jalil Mezher Alelayawi of Iraq 2-0 (12-11, 12-5) in the final at Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center in Nagoya, Japan.

Lee, 27, went undefeated on his way to the top of the podium, having won all five group matches and then both of his knockout contests.

Lee's was South Korea's third gold medal of the Asian Games here.

Invented in Hungary in 2014, teqball combines elements of football, table tennis, freestyle skills and sepaktakraw. It is played on a curved table, with players allowed to hit the ball with any part of their body except the hands and arms.

A player must return the ball with a maximum of three touches and cannot touch the ball with the same body part twice in a row.

Lee Jun-suk and his men's doubles partner Lee Tae-been had lost to Alelayawi and Abdulrahman Ahmed Radhi in the quarterfinals by 2-0 (12-9, 12-7) on Thursday, and Lee Jun-suk had his moment in the singles this time.

Lee found himself down 4-1 early before scoring three straight points. But Alelayawi jumped out to a 9-5 lead, just three points away from taking the first set and grabbing the momentum.

But then Lee reeled off six straight points to grab an 11-9 lead, exhibiting some soft touch while Alelayawi came undone with off-target shots.

Facing set point, the Iraqi player pulled into an 11-11 tie, only to see Lee get the 12th point to win the set.

Lee had a far easier time in the second set, as he built a 9-2 lead in a hurry with Alelayawi clearly off his game. Lee then clinched his gold medal when Alelayawi's return went long.



