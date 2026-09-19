Ji So-yun of Suwon FC Women, who is entering her 20th year as a member of South Korea's national team, expressed regret over the complete lack of communication with North Korean women's national team players, despite the two teams staying at the same hotel.

"When I played at my first Asian Games in Doha in 2006, the North Korean players were like older sisters to me because I was the youngest. We became close and talked a lot," 35-year-old Ji said, reflecting on how interaction between players from the two Koreas has been cut off even at international sporting events where they share a common language.

Ji made the remarks after South Korea's 6-0 win over Bangladesh in the second Group F match of the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games at Nagai Stadium in Osaka on Thursday.

"But now, the North Korean players have become much more stiff in their attitude. Even when we greet them first, they don't respond."

The change in relations between the two teams has been particularly noticeable at this year's Games, as they are staying at the same hotel. At every meal, Ji can hear North Korean players speaking the same language, but it has become difficult for the two sides to exchange the warmth they once shared.

"When we eat on the third floor of the hotel, we naturally hear Korean being spoken from the North Korean side. They also seem to recognize us and sometimes sneak a glance as they pass by," Ji said. "I can sense that they are interested in us even though they pretend not to pay attention."

Ji also expressed regret that she cannot show the same warmth to younger North Korean players that she received from the older players 20 years ago.

She said it was particularly unfortunate that even the innocent curiosity of young athletes has been cut off amid political barriers to inter-Korean exchanges in international sports.

"When I see that, I feel a little scared, but at the same time, I feel sorry for them," Ji said, biting her lip.

Meanwhile, both South and North Korea secured spots in the women's football quarterfinals on Thursday. The two teams were scheduled to travel to Saitama Prefecture the following day for their final Group F match, which will determine the group winner.

"Games against North Korea have always been difficult, but I think we can put on a good performance," Ji said. "This time, I really want to beat them."

North Korea defeated Myanmar 8-0 in the match played at the same venue immediately after South Korea's game against Bangladesh. After a 10-0 victory over Bangladesh in their opening match, North Korea remained atop Group F.



This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.