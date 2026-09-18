S. Korea secures 1st place in Pool D in women's volleyball
Summary
South Korea defeated Vietnam 3-1 in Nagoya on Friday to finish first in Pool D at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games. The team had already secured a quarterfinal berth and will face Kazakhstan in the eight-team knockout stage starting Sunday. South Korea finished with a 101-88 attack edge and a 9-6 service advantage.
Key Facts
- South Korea won the match 3-1 with set scores of 25-21, 25-21, 26-28, 25-18 at Park Arena Komaki.
- South Korea topped Pool D with three wins, while Vietnam finished second with two wins and one loss.
- South Korea will play Kazakhstan, the runner-up in Pool B behind China, in the knockout stage starting Sunday.
- The team finished with advantages of 101-88 in attack and 9-6 from the service line.
NAGOYA — South Korea defeated Vietnam on Friday in the final women's volleyball preliminary match at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games to secure the top position in Pool D.
The team won the match 3-1 (25-21, 25-21, 26-28, 25-18) at Park Arena Komaki, just north of Nagoya, Japan.
South Korea topped Pool D with three wins, while Vietnam finished second with two wins and one loss. Both teams had already taken berths in the quarterfinals.
South Korea will play against Kazakhstan, the runner-up in Pool B behind China, in the eight-team knockout stage starting Sunday.
The South Koreans finished with advantages of 101-88 in attack, with a 9-6 lead from the service line.
The first set was a seesaw battle until South Korea fell behind 19-18. But setter Kim Da-in's two straight service winners helped the team regain the lead and induced some errors from Vietnam, allowing South Korea to close out the set 25-21.
In the second set, South Korea extended an early 6-1 lead with diversified offensive plays, including a block by middle blocker Na Hyun-soo and an ace by Lee Da-hyeon.
Entering the latter part of the set, South Korea allowed Vietnam to level the score but did not relinquish the lead, completing the set 25-21.
South Korea led the third set from the beginning on quick sets to its middle blockers, but Vietnam tightened its defense to take a 15-14 lead and extend the gap to 20-17.
Lee Da-hyeon's quick attack and two aces by Kim Da-in helped South Korea level the score at 20-20, while Park Eun-jin's block forced a deuce. With the score deadlocked at 26-26, Vietnam scored the next two points to take the set 28-26.
South Korea built a 17-12 lead in the fourth set behind outside hitter Yuk Seo-young's spikes and Lee Da-hyeon's quick attacks. Kang So-hwi's kills and Lee Da-hyeon's block helped South Korea close out the set 25-18.
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