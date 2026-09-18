NAGOYA — South Korea advanced to the men's basketball final of the Asian Games on Friday, beating Iran 77-51 in the semifinals to secure at least the silver medal in Japan.

Forward Lee Hyun-jung scored a game-high 26 points, including 12 in a dominant third quarter, at Aichi International Arena in Nagoya, central Japan, while shooting 7-of-13 from behind the arc.

South Korea is now a victory away from claiming its first men's hoops gold medal in 12 years. The final is set for 7:40 p.m. Sunday at the same Nagoya venue.

Coached by Nikolajs Mazurs, South Korea will meet the winner of the other semifinal showdown on Friday, between China and Japan.

South Korea won all three group matches -- including one against Japan -- and then eliminated Jordan and Iran in succession to punch a ticket to the gold medal game.

The teams slogged through a low-scoring first quarter, with South Korea taking a 12-8 lead on 24 percent shooting while Iran made only two of its 13 attempts from the field.

South Korea scored those 12 points on four three-pointers, including two by forward Lee Hyun-jung, who came into the game leading South Korea with 22.8 points per game.

South Korea missed several shots right at the rim, while Iran's offense also lacked flow in the early going.

South Korea opened the second quarter on a 7-0 run, and its lead grew to 23-10 after Yeo Jun-seok sank two free throws at 6:01 mark.

After Iran got to within single digits at 28-20, Lee Hyun-jung connected for his third three-pointer of the game with 1:55 left in the first half.

Lee Woo-suk converted a three-point play late in the second quarter before beating the buzzer with a layup to help South Korea take a 36-24 lead into the second half.

Lee Hyun-jung had a double-double in the first half alone with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Iran hung around early in the third quarter, but Lee Hyun-jung and Lee Jung-hyun drained three-pointers on back-to-back possession for a 47-31 South Korean lead with 5:37 to go.

Lee Hyun-jung then did his best Stephen Curry impression with a deep three for a 50-33 lead at 3:46 mark.

After Lee Woo-suk's three with 42.2 seconds left pushed the lead to 57-37, Lee Hyun-jung converted a rare four-point play, as he got fouled on a successful three and then made the ensuing free throw.

Up 61-37 entering the final frame, South Korea coasted through the final 10 minutes to finish off Iran.

South Korea drained 14 three-pointers but made only 12 shots from inside the arc. Iran went 2-of-23 from downtown and shot just 25 percent overall.