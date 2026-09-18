NAGOYA, Japan — The national baseball team arrived in the main Asian Games host city of Nagoya on Friday, three days before starting its quest for Korea's fifth consecutive gold medal.

Manager Ryu Ji-hyun and his players arrived at Chubu Centrair International Airport in Tokoname, some 30 kilometers south of Nagoya, just before 1 p.m. Friday.

Made up of stars from the top domestic league, the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), Korea is widely considered a strong gold medal contender.

"Representing the country carries a lot of weight and responsibility," Ryu told reporters at the airport. "Our process has been smooth and I think the outcome will be good, too. I arrived here with a mix of excitement and nerves. After seeing cheerful looks on the faces of my players, I am feeling optimistic."

Korea will begin its Group B action against Chinese Taipei at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Baseball Stadium in Okazaki, some 50 kilometers southeast of Nagoya. The next game is against Hong Kong at 6:30 p.m. next Tuesday at Toyohashi Municipal Baseball Stadium in Toyohashi, about 85 km southeast of Nagoya.

The third game will be back in Okazaki against Thailand at noon on Sept. 23.

According to KBO officials, the venue for Korea's practice on Saturday had not been determined as of Friday afternoon, with the tournament organizers struggling to repair grounds following a recent streak of heavy downpours.

"All eight nations are in the same situation. It is not just our team that will not be able to train," Ryu said. "I am sure our players will adjust. The KBO has secured access to another field in case we do not get assigned to an official training venue."

Kia Tigers slugger Kim Do-yeong, the 2024 KBO MVP in the conversation for another MVP for this year, will likely be asked to carry the offensive load in the middle of the lineup.

Kim survived an injury scare last week, when he bunted a ball off his face and broke his nose. He ended up missing just one game after undergoing surgery, and was a full participant in the national team's scrimmage on Thursday.

"I am in good condition. We are all working toward the same goal of winning the gold medal, and I will do my best," said Kim, who leads the KBO with 40 home runs this year. "First of all, I will try to avoid getting hurt before the competition, and then I will try to get my rhythm back as quickly as possible."

Kim said it does not matter to him where he bats in the lineup, adding, "I have always played well whenever I have played for the national team. No matter where I hit, I will do the best I can."