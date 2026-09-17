Nat'l baseball team squeezes past minor league club in scrimmage
Summary
Korea beat the military club Sangmu 7-6 in an unofficial eight-inning scrimmage at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on Thursday. The Asian Games-bound national baseball team trailed 6-3 entering the eighth inning before scoring four runs to pull ahead. Manager Ryu Ji-hyun used eight of his 11 pitchers, and three starters did not appear. The team is scheduled to leave for Nagoya on Friday and open against Chinese Taipei on Monday.
Key Facts
- The game was an unofficial eight-inning scrimmage at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.
- Manager Ryu Ji-hyun sent eight of his 11 pitchers to the mound, each throwing around 30 pitches.
- Three starters, Gwak Been, Choi Min-seok and So Hyeong-jun, did not see action.
- The national team was scheduled to leave for Nagoya on Friday and begin the competition on Monday with a 6:30 p.m. game against Chinese Taipei.
NAGOYA, Japan — The Asian Games-bound national baseball team narrowly avoided a loss to a minor league club in a scrimmage in Seoul on Thursday.
Managed by Ryu Ji-hyun, Korea beat the military club Sangmu 7-6 in an unofficial, eight-inning game at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.
The national team is made up of stars from the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO). Sangmu plays in the second-tier Futures League.
Manager Ryu sent eight of his 11 pitchers to the mound, each throwing around 30 pitches. Three starters, Gwak Been, Choi Min-seok and So Hyeong-jun, did not see action.
Two left-handers struggled, with Oh Won-seok giving up four hits and two runs in one inning, while Bae Chan-seung surrendered four runs on five hits while retiring just one batter.
On the other hand, six other pitchers all put up zeroes on the board.
Korea trailed 6-3 entering the eighth inning, and it had runners at first and second to simulate an extra-inning situation at the Asian Games.
From there, Korea scored four runs, thanks to hits by Park Jun-soon and Kim Gun-hee.
The national team is scheduled to leave for Nagoya on Friday and start the competition on Monday with a 6:30 p.m. game against Chinese Taipei, considered the biggest threat to Korea's quest for its fifth consecutive gold medal.
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