Korea's Seong Seung-min advances to Asian Games modern pentathlon final

NAGOYA, Japan — Korea's Seong Seung-min advanced to the women's modern pentathlon final at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games after finishing second in her semifinal group Thursday.

Seong scored 1,365 points to finish second in Group A after competing in five events — fencing, swimming, obstacle course racing and laser run, a combination of running and shooting — at Anjo Sports Park in Anjo, just southeast of the main host city of Nagoya.

A total of 33 modern pentathletes were divided into two groups for the semifinals, with the top nine athletes in each group advancing to the final, scheduled for Sunday.

Seong is one of the strongest gold medal contenders.

She won the 2024 World Modern Pentathlon Championships to become the first Korean woman to win a world title in the event. At the Paris Summer Olympics later that year, she became the first Asian female pentathlete to win an Olympic medal.

Seong will be looking to win Korea's first gold medal of the Asian Games, which officially open Saturday.

Three other Korean pentathletes also advanced to the final.

Shin Su-min ranked sixth in Group A, while Jang Ha-eun and Kim Un-ju placed seventh and eighth in Group B, respectively.