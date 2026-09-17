Korea to send rapid response team to Nagoya for incidents involving Koreans

The foreign ministry said Thursday it will dispatch a joint government rapid response team to Nagoya, Japan, during the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games to help prevent and respond to incidents involving Korean nationals.

The nine-member team consists of officials from the foreign ministry, the National Intelligence Service and the National Counter-Terrorism Center, and will be deployed from Thursday through Oct. 4, according to the ministry.

The team will work to prevent incidents involving Koreans, establish a cooperation system with local security authorities and monitor security and terrorism trends.

"The number of Koreans visiting Nagoya is expected to rise markedly during this year's Chuseok holiday," the ministry said.

"We will conduct safety checks around competition venues and major tourist attractions, promote safe overseas travel and provide prompt consular assistance in the event of incidents," it added.