Korea blank Bangladesh for 2nd straight win in women's football

NAGOYA, Japan — Korea cruised past Bangladesh 6-0 for their second straight victory in women's football at the Asian Games in Japan on Thursday.

Six players had a goal apiece for the Taegeuk Ladies in their Group F match at Nagai Stadium in Osaka, some 140 kilometers west of the main host city of Nagoya.

Korea, after earlier beating Myanmar 5-0, will play their final group match against North Korea at 4 p.m. Monday at Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa in Shizuoka, about 135 kilometers east of Nagoya.

North Korea beat Bangladesh 10-0 in their opener and were scheduled to play Myanmar in Thursday's nightcap.

If North Korea defeat Myanmar as expected, then the two Koreas will both secure their spots in the quarterfinals as the top two teams out of Group F. Their match on Monday will then determine who will win the group.

The Korean women have not yet won an Asiad gold medal. They won three straight bronze medals in 2010, 2014 and 2018, but were eliminated in the quarterfinals in 2023.

Against Bangladesh, Kim Min-ji, who scored a hat trick against Myanmar, put Korea on the board in the 16th minute.

Jeong Da-bin made it 2-0 for Korea in the 42nd minute. Korea then poured in four goals in the second half, with Choe Yu-ri, Ji So-yun, Hyun Seulgi and Ko Yoo-jin each finding the back of the net.

Ji's was her 76th international goal, more than any other Korean player, male or female.