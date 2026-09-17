Korea beats Qatar in women's volleyball, secures quarterfinal berth

KOMAKI, Japan — Korea defeated Qatar in its second preliminary group round match of the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Thursday, securing a berth in the quarterfinals.

In the women's volleyball preliminary Pool D match at Park Arena Komaki in Komaki, just north of Nagoya, Japan, Korea beat Qatar 3-0 (25-6, 25-6, 25-10).

Following a 3-0 victory over Hong Kong the previous day, Korea has two wins in Pool D.

Later in the day, Vietnam defeated Hong Kong 3-0 (25-22, 25-15, 25-18) to also secure a quarterfinal berth with two wins.

Korea and Vietnam will play the final Pool D match Friday at the same venue to decide first place.

In Thursday's match against Qatar, Korea took the 75-22 edge in total attacks, 13-0 in service winners and 10-1 in blocks, demonstrating its dominance throughout the match.

Middle blocker Park Eun-jin scored a match-high 15 points, including five aces and three blocks, while middle blocker Jung Ho-young contributed 14 points and opposite spiker Park Eun-so added 11 points.

In the first set, Korea scored 10 straight points while middle blocker Park Eun-jin was serving to extend its lead to 21-4 and continued to dominate through the end of the set.

Korea replaced its starting lineup with reserve players in the second set but maintained its dominance, recording 14 spikes, six service winners and four blocks.

The third set followed a similar pattern, as Korea reached match point without difficulty.

The 20th Asian Games, the first quadrennial continental multisport event held in Japan in 32 years, will officially open on Saturday, with some sports, such as basketball, football and volleyball, already under way.