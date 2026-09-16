The Korean women's volleyball team opened its Asian Games campaign with a 3-0 win over Hong Kong, Wednesday, led by an effective performance by captain Kang So-hwi.

In the women's volleyball preliminary Pool D match at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games at Park Arena Komaki in Komaki, just north of Nagoya, Japan, Korea defeated Hong Kong 3-0 (25-23, 25-12, 25-12).

Captain Kang led Korea with a match-high 14 points, including two aces and one block, while middle blocker Lee Da-hyeong contributed with 12 points.

Korea is grouped in Pool D with Hong Kong, Qatar and Vietnam, with the top two teams advancing to the quarterfinals.

In another Pool D match held at the same venue, Vietnam routed Qatar 3-0.

Korea held a commanding 75-24 advantage in attacks, as well as a 5-1 edge in blocks and a 10-3 lead in service winners.

Korea gained an early advantage in the first set, extending its lead to 17-12 with two straight aces by Lee Da-hyeon, before closing out the set 25-23 with solid defense against Hong Kong's late attacks.

The second set was also dominated by Korea, who took an 18-8 lead with seven straight points and did not allow Hong Kong to narrow the gap, eventually winning the set 25-12.

In the third set, Korea surrendered an early 4-2 lead to Hong Kong for the first time in the match after the opponent scored with a service winner and spikes. Korea regained the lead with a block by Jung Ho-yeong and went on to close out the match with a 25-12 win in the final set.

Coach Cha Sang-hyun said his players felt pressure at the beginning but overcame it from the second set.

"I did see that the players were nervous. I am sure it comes from the magnitude of this competition," Cha said. "I hope this match will serve as a wake-up call for us as we prepare for our next matches."

Kang, who had suffered a thigh injury, said she found her rhythm in the second set after overcoming her fear of injury.

"I'm in good condition, but I had a mental problem," Kang said. "After the first set, I overcame the fear."

Korea will face Qatar the next day and Vietnam on Friday. The match against Vietnam will decide first place in Pool D. The top two teams will advance to the quarterfinals.

At the 2023 Hangzhou Games, Korea lost to Vietnam in the preliminary round and failed to advance to the medal round. It was the first time since 2006 that South Korea had failed to win an Asian Games medal in women's volleyball.

The 20th Asian Games, the first quadrennial continental multisports event held in Japan in 32 years, will officially open on Saturday, with some sports, such as basketball, football and volleyball, already under way.



