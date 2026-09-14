"Baseball is a game of mistakes. What matters is how players cover for their teammates' mistakes."

Coach Jin Nakatani of Chiben Wakayama High School, which won Japan's premier summer Koshien tournament this year, identified a surprisingly simple standard for what makes a great team. He said the ability to cover for a teammate's mistakes matters more than the number of elite players.

Nakatani recently met with coach Lim Won-su of Gyeongju High School to discuss the coaching philosophies and player development methods of high school baseball in both countries. The two coaches quickly found common ground through their shared interest in baseball despite their different nationalities and languages.

Gyeongju High School and Chiben Wakayama share many similarities. Both schools operate with small rosters of 12 to 13 players per grade and are located in baseball hotbeds — Korea's Gyeongsan region and Japan's Kansai region. However, Chiben Wakayama won the summer Koshien championship this year while Gyeongju High has not won a national championship in several years.

Lim asked how a team with so few players reached the top of Japanese high school baseball. Nakatani said the school aims to make every player game-ready by their third year of high school rather than stockpiling talent. He said this philosophy originated from former school leader Terukiyo Fujita.

The coaching staff prioritizes passion over elite skill during recruitment, highly valuing a player's desire to wear the school's red uniform and play at Koshien. Nakatani said players with an absolute commitment to Chiben Wakayama do not give up easily even if they lack skill. He said such players motivate their teammates.

A small roster carries risks, as injuries or slow development have a greater impact compared to teams with deeper rosters.

"Good players grow on their own to some extent, but late bloomers become immediately noticeable on a team with little depth," Nakatani said. "That is when a coach must devote extra time. We do not just teach baseball skills. We think together about how to study, how to train and how to set personal goals. The experience gained in that process benefits them later in life."

Nakatani said he relies on an approach built on preparation, emphasizing readiness for every play and game. He said mistakes remain unavoidable regardless of preparation. This reinforces his belief that baseball is a game of mistakes.

"When a pitcher struggles, the hitters must help, and when the hitters are stuck, the pitcher must hold the line," Nakatani said. "If three or four players can cover a teammate's mistake, the game's outcome changes. Conversely, a player who ignores or mocks a teammate's mistake does little to help the team regardless of their skill."

This summer's Koshien final illustrated that approach, as Chiben Wakayama gave up a go-ahead two-run home run in the top of the eighth inning. Players in the dugout rallied and shouted that they still had chances at the plate. Nakatani said the players showed resolve, making him realize as a coach that the team had truly come together.

Approximately 45,000 spectators filled the stadium for the final, including current students, parents, alumni, local residents, the cheering squad and the school band. Nakatani said he did not feel alone or expect to lose. He said the entire stadium created an atmosphere that kept them fighting.

This community support developed over time because Chiben Wakayama emphasizes that players are students and members of the community before they are athletes. Coaches teach players to greet adults and pick up litter during their commute. Nakatani said these small actions earned the community's trust and affection.

The team received an influx of letters and supplies following the Koshien victory. Nakatani repeatedly emphasized gratitude. He said the championship resulted from the combined efforts of parents, teachers, alumni, the cheering squad and local residents, adding that the team members were merely the public face of that effort.

The conversation turned to the meaning of life and baseball. Nakatani said baseball gave him a profession and countless connections. He said relationships formed through the sport encompass his entire life.

Expectations for Chiben Wakayama rose after the championship, but Nakatani focused on the next challenge rather than past glory. He said rising expectations will bring pressure, but the team will overcome it one step at a time through its unique brand of baseball.

The discussion produced no magic formula for rapidly creating a strong team. Instead, it highlighted clear principles for small-roster survival. These involve developing players individually, collectively covering for mistakes rather than blaming teammates and refusing to claim exclusive credit for victories.

A small team is not inherently weak, as it allows members to understand one another better. The strength of small-roster baseball demonstrated by Gyeongju High School and Chiben Wakayama ultimately lies in mutual trust.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.