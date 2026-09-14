Korea to face Jordan in men's basketball quarterfinals at Asiad
Summary
Korea will face Jordan in the men’s basketball quarterfinals at the Asian Games in central Japan this week. Coached by Nikolajs Mazurs, Korea will play its first knockout game at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Aichi International Arena in Nagoya. Korea reached the knockout round after beating Japan 100-83 to finish top of Group A. Korea is seeking its first Asian Games men’s basketball gold since 2014.
Key Facts
- China finished first overall in the group phase after routing the Philippines 105-61 and posting a +128 point differential.
- Korea also went 3-0 in group play but had a +87 point differential.
- The other quarterfinal teams are Iran, Japan, Chinese Taipei, Bahrain, Jordan and Saudi Arabia.
- Lee Hyun-jung is averaging 21 points per game and ranks second in the tournament with eight steals in three games.
Korea will be up against Jordan in the quarterfinals of the men's basketball tournament at the Asian Games this week in central Japan.
Coached by Nikolajs Mazurs, Korea will play its first knockout game of the Asian Games at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Aichi International Arena in Nagoya.
The preliminary round of the competition wrapped up with two games on Monday, a day after Korea had clinched the top seed out of Group A with a 100-83 victory over Japan.
China, after routing the Philippines 105-61 on Monday, topped Group C with three straight wins and also finished first overall in the group phase thanks to its +128 point differential.
Korea also won all three group games but had a +87 point differential.
The six other teams headed to the quarterfinals are Iran, Japan, Chinese Taipei, Bahrain, Jordan and Saudi Arabia.
The top two teams were to play either the No. 7 or No. 8 seed. But since Korea and the eighth-seed Saudi Arabia were in the same group, they could not face each other again in the knockout round — thus setting up the South Korea-Jordan battle.
Korea is trying to claim its first Asian Games men's hoops gold since 2014.
For Korea, Davidson product Lee Hyun-jung is leading the way by averaging 21 points per game. He ranks second overall in the tournament with eight steals in three games.
Explore More
- Q.
- Q.
- Q.