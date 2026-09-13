The national women's volleyball team traveled to Japan on Sunday for the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, seeking redemption after failing to reach the podium at the previous competition in 2023.

Coached by Cha Sang-hyun, Korea will face Vietnam, Hong Kong and Qatar in Pool D of the preliminary round. The top two teams from each of the four groups will advance to the quarterfinals.

The competition for Korea will begin at 4 p.m. Wednesday against Hong Kong, with all Pool D matches taking place at Park Arena Komaki in Komaki, just north of Nagoya.

"Since the end of the Asian championships in August, we have been concentrating on recovering and managing our players' physical conditions," Cha told reporters at Incheon International Airport, just west of Seoul. "We have also been trying to polish up our set plays for the Asian Games. It broke my heart watching the national team three years ago. Everyone is extremely driven, and we will bring home good results."

At the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Korea lost to Vietnam in its first preliminary match and failed to get into the medal phase. It was the first time since 2006 that Korea had failed to win an Asian Games medal in women's volleyball.

"Our first big test will be the match against Vietnam," Cha said of the showdown Friday. "We have beaten them twice this year, and we will try to win again this time."

Captain Kang So-hwi recently dealt with a left thigh injury but said Sunday she is getting better.

"I have not had good results at international competitions, and I want to reverse that trend this time," Kang said.

Another player returning from injury, middle blocker Jung Ho-young, should also be good to go, coach Cha said.

"She has a long history with setters on the national team so we should have no problem with their chemistry," Cha added.

Middle blocker Lee Da-hyeon will try to join her former player mother, Ryou Yeon-soo, as an Asian Games medalist.

Ryou helped Korea win silver at the 1990 Asiad in Beijing.

"She said she will come out to the airport to meet me only if I return with a medal," Lee said with a laugh.